Turkey will start gas drilling in the Mediterranean Sea by the end of this month, Turkish Energy and Resources Minister Fatih Donmez said on Tuesday.

“Fatih (drilling ship) is launching its first drilling in the Mediterranean by the end of this month and we will add a second drilling ship to our fleet soon,” he said.

He said that accessing hydrocarbon reserves in the Mediterranean is Turkey's international right and that the country is committed to protect the resources.

Turkey and Greek Cyprus have been at odds over drilling in the Mediterranean Sea, as both sides oppose each other’s activities in the disputed areas.

Cyprus has been divided since Turkey's military intervention in 1974, as outlined by an international treaty.

The Turkish intervention came after a failed coup by the Greek military junta which sought to overthrow the island’s legitimate authority and unite Cyprus with Greece.