As Libya’s collapsing security sees the rise of lawless militias, neighbouring Egypt boasts of increasing tourist numbers as security improves.

Who truly benefits from the rise of security in Abdel Fattah el Sisi’s Egypt?

Two years after the ousting of former President Morsi—who is currently incarcerated—President Sisi passed a new law permitting the establishment of private security companies by Egypt’s traditional elite – the Armed Forces and police.

While the decree came amidst rampant militancy in the North Sinai, general strife and restlessness across Egypt, the move is also Sisi’s answer to privatising security while keeping what should be a public benefit under his purview.

In this sense, private security protected him during his reelection campaign, and can provide strong support in the gradual return to a Mubarak-esque era of the security state and a powerful military.

Private or public, what's the difference?

Sisi is above all else a military man who considers himself a stabiliser of Egypt, not merely through administration but by centralising rule under himself.

From the depths of this messianic complex, he has firmly expressed that Egypt will be secure through him and him alone.

“I swear by God,” he states, “before anyone toys with your security … he has to get rid of me first....I am not a politician.”

Of course, the influence of military rule in the private sector is nothing new. Since his rise to power, there has been an increase in military ownership and control of Egyptian businesses. The Ministry of Military Production counts up to 20 firms directly linked to the Armed Forces.

Between 2018 and 2019, they predict a total profit from said firms nearly in excess of $836 million.

When defending the pervasive military encroachment into Egyptian industry, Sisi quotes the efficiency and discipline of the Armed Forces, stating, “It would take the private sector three to four years to complete executive procedures to do something this big, as with roads and water projects.”

The significance of this cannot be understated. Egypt boasts the largest army in the Arab world. According to some critics, the military controls over 40 percent of Egypt’s economy.

In 2016 for instance, the World Bank estimated Egypt’s GDP at $333 billion. The ramifications of Egypt’s far-reaching praetorianism will be far reaching and difficult to undo.

In exchange for their alleged efficiency, businesses run by military officials qualify for VAT exemptions and other sweeping incentives that give them unfair advantages over private businesses of any sector. Clients of military establishments hence enjoy lower prices.

As explained by Reuters in an investigation of Egypt’s military economy, receipts "for [even] a cup of coffee at private sector hotels, for example, add 14 percent VAT. Receipts at military-run hotels do not.”

In addition, loans for large-scale projects are quickly made available to military men. Major General Magdy Shawky Abdel Moneim explains, “[As] soon as I submit a request to the ministry and say I need 60 million or 40 million Egyptian pounds … the following day Major General Asar approves the request.”

The advantage of VAT exemptions and other related benefits such as generous loans, presidential backing and preferential treatment for contracts are also extended to security institutions at a time when Sisi is expanding security with partnerships in the commercial sector.