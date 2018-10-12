Hundreds of relatives, friends and colleagues of slain Bulgarian journalist Viktoria Marinova said their goodbyes at a funeral on Friday in her hometown, just after German police announced that a suspect has acknowledged attacking her.

People queued at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in the northern border town of Ruse to pay tribute and lay flowers at the coffin of the 30-year old, whose body was found on Saturday in a park near the Danube River.

A Romanian Orthodox priest performed a liturgy with a procession passing the casket to pay last respects before the funeral.

Marinova is survived by a seven-year-old daughter.

Ruse Mayor Plamen Stoilov told reporters that "the brutal slaying has cast a shadow over the peaceful city."

Bulgarian prosecutors have identified the suspect as 21-year-old Severin Krassimirov. He has been charged in absentia for Marinova's rape and killing and Bulgaria has sought his extradition from Germany, where he was arrested on an international warrant.

German prosecutors earlier said Krassimirov told them he had not meant to kill Marinova, and he denied raping or robbing her.

'Denied the intent to kill'