POLITICS
1 MIN READ
How a black student toiled to get himself into Oxford
Between 2015 and 2017, one in three Oxford colleges failed to offer any black students a place. Last year, only 48 black students took up a place out of 12,000 undergraduates.
How a black student toiled to get himself into Oxford
Roy Celarie worked over 50 hours a week to support himself while also studying for an undergraduate and a masters degree. (TRT World) / TRTWorld
October 28, 2018

Britain's elite universities are being accused of not doing enough to offer black students from underprivileged backgrounds a place. 

One British member of parliament has even accused them of "social apartheid".  

But, Roy Celarie, a black student, who has been raised in one of the poorest parts of London, did manage to land in what is considered the university for the elites - Oxford.

Recommended

"If you had told me 15 years ago that I'd be coming to Oxford I probably wouldn't believe it, so it's nice I've actually managed to fulfill my dream," said Celerie.

TRT World's Assed Baig spoke with Roy Celarie in UK.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report