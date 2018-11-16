Oxford Dictionaries decided that no word other than 'toxic' better sums up the state of all things 2018 that can actually be put into words.

But it wasn't just the usual culprits like toxic gas, toxic environment – the physical things that poison us – that decided the issue. Perhaps as importantly it was the metaphysical, or let's just call it the non-physical toxicities that abound.

Oxford noted that the term toxic environment was more likely to refer to a harmful workplace environment and its toll on workers. From overly demanding workloads to outright sexual harassment, many companies have been exposed as incubators and enablers of a toxic workplace culture: a mass walkout at Google; the disgrace of icons; and accusations of bullying and abuse.

Toxic workplaces inevitably produce toxic relationships. But the latter extend far beyond the workplace: partners, parents, children, 'friends,' colleagues. Poisonous relationships were the sixth most-seen toxic topic for 2018, according to Oxford's data.

One recurring element in such discussions has been toxic masculinity.

Oxford's data show that after ‘chemical,’ ‘masculinity’ has been the most-used word in conjunction with toxic so far this year. The #MeToo movement is credited with putting the spotlight on toxic masculinity in popular and business culture. But it was also political.

Oxford noted that the furore over the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the US Supreme Court shows that toxic masculinity has "well and truly taken root in the public consciousness."

Origins of the term

The adjective toxic is defined as ‘poisonous’ and first appeared in English in the mid-17th century from the medieval Latin toxicus, meaning ‘poisoned’ or ‘imbued with poison.’