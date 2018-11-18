One of the last missing pieces of Byzantine art stolen from Cyprus in the 1970s was handed back this week by a renowned, and proud Dutch art investigator.

The communications minister of Cyprus says a rare sixth-century portrait mosaic of St Mark which was looted from an Orthodox Christian church more than four decades ago has returned intact to the Mediterranean island nation.

Minister Vassiliki Anastassiadou said the mosaic arrived in Cyprus on Sunday. It was given earlier to church and government officials at the country's embassy in the Netherlands.

Arthur Brand said Friday he handed back the sixth-century depiction of Saint Mark to Greek Cypriots.

For Brand, dubbed the "Indiana Jones of the art world" because of his exploits to recover stolen works, the handover was a high point in his life-long interest in the Byzantine saint. And the result of a nearly two-year chase across Europe.

"This is a very special piece that's more than 1,600 years old.

It's one of the last and most beautiful examples of art from the early Byzantine era," said the art sleuth.

He showed the mosaic hours before it was handed back.

'Greatest moment'

After getting a tip from a prominent London art dealer, Brand travelled to Monaco in August.

Through a series of intermediaries — including several in the underground world — Brand finally traced the missing mosaic to an apartment in the upscale city-state.

"It was in the possession of a British family, who bought the mosaic in good faith more than four decades ago," Brand told.

"They were horrified when they found out that it was, in fact, a priceless art treasure, looted from the Kanakaria Church after the Turkish invasion," Brand said.

The family agreed to return it "to the people of Cyprus" in return for a small fee to cover restoration and storage costs, he added.

A week ago, Brand — who was working with the Church of Cyprus — returned to Monaco to collect the treasure, said to be worth five to $5.7-$11 million (10 million euros).