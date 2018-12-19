Lionel Messi received his record fifth Golden Shoe award on Tuesday for leading all of Europe's football leagues in scoring last season.

Messi's fifth win breaks the tie he had with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi scored 34 goals in the Spanish league last season to lead Barcelona to the title. Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah was the second leading scorer of Europe's domestic leagues with 32 goals in England.

Messi also won the award in 2009-10 (34 goals), 2011-12 (50), 2012-13 (46) and 2016-17 (37).