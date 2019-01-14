There is little that will make Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as happy as a photo-op with Arab leaders whom he is expected to meet next month in Warsaw, Poland.

He has reportedly been invited to a February 13-14 gathering of the Middle East Strategic Alliance (MESA) arranged by the United States.

The MESA, also dubbed the Arab NATO, is a regional security alliance comprising members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), plus Egypt and Jordan.

The main purpose of the meeting next month that includes Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates is to build an alliance against their common enemy: Iran.

For Netanyahu who faces an election in April amid a corruption probe, this could easily turn out to be an opportunity to show-off his leadership acumen, especially when the status of Palestine is not part of the equation.

Israel is still not recognised by the Arab countries except for Egypt and Jordan.

But a few developments last year indicated that the Jewish state might finally be reaching a rapprochement with its Arab neighbors. In October 2018, Netanyahu traveled to Oman to meet the Sultan and was given a state reception.

That preceded a visit by Israel's Sports and Culture Minister Miri Regev to Abu Dhabi, where she cried while the Israeli national anthem played at a sporting event.

What remains unclear is how much of a benefit Arab states stand to draw from their close cooperation with Israel, which shares Saudi Arabia’s unease over Iran’s military expansion in Syria, Iraq and Yemen.

The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who is on a 8-nation tour of the middle east, is also trying to mend differences between the American allies in the region.

Over the weekend, he flew to Qatar, which is facing an economic and diplomatic blockade from Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and Bahrain.

"We are all more powerful when we are working together and disputes are limited. When we have a common challenge, disputes between countries with shared objectives are never helpful," he said at a press conference after meeting Qatari officials.