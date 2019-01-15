POLITICS
Ruthless Serena makes strong start in Melbourne return
Serena Williams was relentless in her first appearance at Melbourne Park since winning the title in 2017, losing only five points in the opening set on her way to a 6-0, 6-2 win over Tatjana Maria in just 49 minutes.
Serena Williams of the US in action during the match against Germany’s Tatjana Maria at the Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia. January 15, 2019. / Reuters
January 15, 2019

Serena Williams made a ruthless start to her quest for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title with a 6-0 6-2 victory over unseeded German Tatjana Maria in the first round of the Australian Open on Tuesday.

The seven-time Australian Open champion was pregnant when she won the last of her 23 Grand Slam titles at Melbourne Park and showed she has lost none of her brutal power and athleticism in the match between the two mothers at Rod Laver Arena.

The 37-year-old Williams, playing her first Grand Slam since her rant against the umpire at last year's US Open final, lost only 24 points against Maria.

Williams finished the match in just 49 minutes on her second match point when Maria, who is also her neighbour, sent a backhand wide. The American will next play the winner of the match between Peng Shuai and Eugenie Bouchard.

SOURCE:Reuters
