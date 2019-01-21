POLITICS
Patriots to play Rams in NFL Super Bowl
The Rams secured their berth in the Super Bowl after a controversial 26-23 overtime win over the New Orleans Saints in the National Football Conference title game.
New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan (15) celebrates during the second half of the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. / Reuters
January 21, 2019

New England and 41-year-old quarterback Tom Brady will be going to their third consecutive Super Bowl after they beat the Kansas City Chiefs 37-31 in overtime on Sunday, with the Los Angeles Rams standing between the Patriots and a sixth NFL title.

The teams will meet in the Super Bowl in Atlanta, Georgia on Feb. 3.

American Football Conference champions New England beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime in the 2017 Super Bowl and lost 41-33 to the Philadelphia Eagles a year ago.

Their 11 Super Bowl appearances are the most ever.

The Rams have played in three previous Super Bowls, beating the Tennessee Titans 23-16 in Atlanta in 2000 when they were based in St Louis. They last appeared in the title game in 2002 when they lost to the Patriots 20-17.

