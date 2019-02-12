Gordon Banks, the legendary World Cup-winning England goalkeeper who was also known for blocking a shot from Pele that many consider being the greatest save in football history, has died.

He was 81.

English football club Stoke, one of Banks' former teams, posted a statement from his family on Twitter on Tuesday.

No cause of death was given.

Known for his reflexes, Banks was one of English football's most revered players after helping the team win the 1966 World Cup on home soil.

He conceded only one goal in five games before England beat West Germany 4-2 in the final at Wembley Stadium.

Four years later at the next World Cup in Mexico, Banks scurried across his line and dived to his right in an attempt to stop a downward header from Pele. Banks managed to reach the low ball his right hand and scoop it over the crossbar.

"Pele actually shouted 'Goal' as he headed it," Banks later said.