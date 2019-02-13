The directors of Netflix documentary "Two Catalonias" said Tuesday they had returned a German award because the involvement of Catalonia's former president Carles Puigdemont in the ceremony had "politicised" the "neutral" spirit of their work.

Alvaro Longoria, who made the film about the crisis sparked by Catalonia's failed 2017 independence bid along with Gerardo Olivares, picked up the Cinema for Peace Foundation award from Puigdemont's hands in Berlin on Monday night.

As well as handing out the prize for "cinema for peace and justice", Puigdemont delivered a speech against a trial which began Tuesday in Madrid of 12 Catalan separatist leaders over the secession bid.

He also appeared on stage as a German soprano sang "Don't Cry For Me, Catalonia" - a version of "Don't Cry For Me, Argentina" from the hit musical "Evita".

"We returned the prize this morning. It became a political rally which we did not want to take part in," Longoria told AFP by telephone from Berlin.