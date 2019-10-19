A state of emergency has been declared in the Chilean capital after widespread protests against a rise in metro fares.

"I have declared a state of emergency and, to that end, I have appointed Major General Javier Iturriaga del Campo as head of national defence, in accordance with the provisions of our state of emergency legislation," President Sebastian Pinera said.

Chilean officials shut down the metro system in Santiago on Friday after demonstrators protesting recent fare hikes took to the streets and attacked subway stops, leaving widespread damage across the capital city of nearly 6 million people.

Black-hooded protesters lit fires at the entrances to several stations, burned a public bus and swung metal pipes at train station turnstiles during the Friday afternoon commute, according to witnesses, social media and television footage.

Thousands more joined after nightfall, clanging pots and blocking traffic in the normally subdued South American capital.

Metro officials said the system would remain closed through the weekend, citing "serious destruction" that made it impossible to operate trains safely.

"It is one thing to demonstrate and another to commit the vandalism we have observed," President Sebastian Pinera told national radio station Radio Agricultural earlier in the day. "This is not protest, it is crime."