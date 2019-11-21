Gordon Sondland, a top US diplomat, and the US ambassador to the European Union gave one of the most powerful and damning testimonies of the Trump impeachment inquiry yesterday.

"They knew what we were doing and why," Gordon told the House Intelligence Committee, "Everyone was in the loop. It was no secret."

During his testimony, Sondland gave the committee emails and text messages that he said show Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former National Security Adviser John Bolton and other senior officials were fully aware of what Sondland was telling Ukrainian officials.

Sondland originally told impeachment investigators in October that he did not see a link between the Trump administration’s withholding of millions of dollars of aid to Ukraine and pushing the country’s government to investigate the Biden, and his son, Hunter, who had served on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian gas company. Sondland revised his testimony as he took the witness stand on yesterday.

The inquiry is centred on a July 25 phone call between Trump and Zelenskyy in which the US president asked the new Ukrainian leader to launch an investigation into former vice president Joe Biden and his son.

Here are some of the most explosive moments from Sondland’s testimony.

1 - "Mr Giuliani was expressing the desires of the president of the United States, and we knew that these investigations were important to the president."

Sondland told the House impeachment inquiry that he worked with Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer, on Ukraine by following “the directions of the president”. He said that although Trump never directly told him what he demanded from Ukraine to investigate, Giuliani’s instructions were “reflecting President Trump’s desires and requirements”.

2 - "We did not want to work with Mr Giuliani. Simply put, we played the hand we were dealt. We all understood that if we refused to work with Mr Giuliani, we would lose an important opportunity to cement relations between the United States and Ukraine. So, we followed the president's orders," Sondland said.

3 - "I know that members of this committee have frequently framed these complicated issues in the form of a simple question: Was there a 'quid pro quo?' As I testified previously, with regard to the requested White House call and White House meeting, the answer is yes,"

4 - Referring to US officials: "They knew what we were doing and why," Sondland said. "Everyone was in the loop. It was no secret."