Manchester United will continue their Europa League campaign against Belgian side Club Brugge after Monday’s draw for the last 32 of the competition at UEFA headquarters.

Three-time European champions United, arguably the biggest name in the draw, qualified as group winners while Brugge drop in from the Champions League after finishing behind Paris St Germain and Real Madrid.

Ajax Amsterdam’s consolation for exiting the Champions League at the group phase is a two-legged tie with Spanish side Getafe, while Inter Milan face Bulgarians Ludogorets.

“We’ve not had a lot of luck in the draw,” Getafe’s sporting director Angel Martin Gonzales said. “They’re a big side but that helps us grow, too.”

Two other clubs who failed to progress to the Champions League knockout rounds face-off with Benfica up against Shakhtar Donetsk. AS Roma play Gent while former European champions Porto face Bayer Leverkusen, one of three German clubs in the draw.