Russia has responded to charges that leading track officials in the country helped forge documents to give an athlete an alibi for missing doping tests, the Athletics Integrity Unit said on Friday.

The AIU, which oversees disciplinary issues in track and field, said it received the response on Thursday.

The AIU had given Russia an extension from the original deadline of December 12 in the case, which has already led to the resignation of the national track federation's president and could impact the country's ability to compete in the sport at the Olympics in Tokyo.