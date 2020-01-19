POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Guenther becomes youngest Formula E winner in Santiago
The German passed DS Techeetah’s Antonio Felix Da Costa after the Portuguese, who had forced his way through with two laps to go, had to slow due to high battery temperatures on a hot afternoon.
Guenther becomes youngest Formula E winner in Santiago
BMW1 Andretti driver Max Guenther took his first Formula E victory, and became the youngest winner at 22 years old on January 18, 2020.
January 19, 2020

BMW1 Andretti driver Max Guenther took his first Formula E victory, and became the youngest winner at 22 years old, with a last lap overtake in the third round of the season in the Chilean capital Santiago on Saturday.

The German passed DS Techeetah’s Antonio Felix Da Costa after the Portuguese, who had forced his way through with two laps to go, had to slow due to high battery temperatures on a hot afternoon.

New Zealander Mitch Evans, who started on pole position at the Parque O’Higgins and led the first half of the race for Jaguar, completed the podium in third place.

Recommended

After three rounds of the season, Mercedes’ Belgian driver Stoffel Vandoorne took the overall lead from BMWi Andretti’s Alexander Sims, who crashed out.

Former McLaren F1 driver Vandoorne has 38 points to Sims’ 35 with Britain’s Sam Bird third overall for Virgin Envision Racing on 28, according to provisional results.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Germany's Merz says Russia 'not ready for peace talks' with Ukraine
Negotiators in Egypt examining list for potential Israeli-Palestinian swap, says White House
By Baba Umar
Two years of Israeli genocide in Gaza. Here's how US shielded Netanyahu from accountability
Jeffrey Sachs: ‘Vast majority of humanity wants Gaza war to end and Palestine to be free’
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding