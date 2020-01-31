TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey's annual tourism revenue hits a historic high
Turkey's hotel revenue per available room and average daily rate for rooms also registered a three-year high.
Turkey's annual tourism revenue hits a historic high
Tourism is a major source of income for Turkey. Tourists in 2018 brought in some $29.5 billion, according to official data. / AA
January 31, 2020

Turkey welcomed 45 million foreign visitors in 2019, up 14.1 percent year-on-year, according to the Culture and Tourism Ministry data on Friday.

The country's annual tourism revenue rose 17 percent to hit $34.5 billion — a historical high — in 2019, according to the country's statistical authority.

The average Euro/US dollar exchange rate was 1.11 in 2019.

The hotel occupancy rate across Turkey also reached 67.6 percent in 2019, up 2.4 percent from the previous year, a hotel association said.

The sector's revenue per available room (RevPAR) and average daily rate (ADR) for rooms hit the three-year high in 2019, the Turkish Hotel Association (TUROB) reported.

Recommended

RevPAR increased to $58 (€52.3), up 13 percent while ADR for rooms went up 10.4 percent to $85.61 (€77.4) year-on-year in 2019.

In Europe on average, the hotel occupancy rate was 72.2 percent and RevPAR was $125.32 (€113.3) last year, the report said.

Meanwhile, the occupancy rate was 74 percent in Turkey’s world-famous touristic city of Istanbul and 65.7 percent in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya.

While RevPAR and ADR were $86.16 (€77.9) and $43.69 (€39.5) in 2016, they posted a historical high with $127.86 (€115.6) and $82.73 (€74.8) in 2012 respectively.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising