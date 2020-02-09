A committee appointed by the OPEC club of oil-producing countries and its allies to study the effects of coronavirus recommended additional output cuts on Saturday, Algeria's energy minister said.

"The coronavirus epidemic has had a negative impact on economic activity, notably in transport, tourism and industry, particularly in China," Mohamed Arkab, who is also president of the conference of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, said in a statement.

Delegates of OPEC and other oil producers including Russia – together known as OPEC+ – have been in a "joint technical committee" meeting in Vienna this week to discuss cutting production, amid fears of the coronavirus situation in oil consumer China affecting the market.

The new coronavirus has spread to more than 20 countries after emerging in December in China, where it has killed more than 400 people and infected 20,000.

As the world's leading importer and consumer of oil, China is a key player in the market.