The US TV audience for Sunday’s Academy Awards fell to an all-time low, reflecting an industry-wide trend away from broadcast TV.

The Oscars audience dropped 20 percent from a year ago, to an average TV audience of 23.6 million total viewers, according to Walt Disney Co-owned ABC, citing data from Nielsen.

ABC broadcast the ceremony, which did not have a host for the second year in a row and included performances by Janelle Monae and Eminem. The show’s presenters included Steve Martin and Chris Rock, Mindy Kaling and Salma Hayek.

This year the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences was widely criticised for not nominating any women for the best director category, and the ceremony included jokes and remarks about that exclusion and the list of 20 acting nominees that included just one person of colour.

The South Korean social satire “Parasite” made history by becoming the first non-English language film to win best picture. Renee Zellweger won the best actress award for her performance as Judy Garland in the musical biopic “Judy.” Joaquin Phoenix won best actor for his performance in “Joker.”