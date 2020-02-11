WORLD
2 MIN READ
Sudan's Bashir could be 'handed' over to ICC
Information Minister Faisal Saleh says the government and rebel groups in the restive Darfur region agree on the appearance of those wanted by the International Criminal Court before the tribunal, without specifically naming ex-leader Omar al Bashir.
Sudan's Bashir could be 'handed' over to ICC
Since his ouster in April 2019, Sudan's former leader Omar al Bashir has been in jail in capital Khartoum, on charges of corruption and killing protesters. / AFP
February 11, 2020

Sudan's government and rebel groups in the troubled Darfur region agreed during peace talks in Juba on the appearance of those wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) before the tribunal, Information Minister Faisal Saleh told Reuters news agency on Tuesday.

Long-time president Omar al Bashir, who was toppled after mass protests last year, is wanted by the ICC, but the minister did not specifically name him.

Since his ouster in April, he has been in jail in Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, on charges of corruption and killing protesters.

The government and the rebel groups agreed during a meeting in South Sudan's capital on four mechanisms including "the appearance of those who face arrest warrants before the International Criminal Court," said Mohamed al Hassan al Taishi, a member of Sudan's sovereign council in a statement.

A spokesman from the ICC declined to comment.

Recommended

Darfur conflict 

The conflict spread in Darfur in 2003 after mostly non-Arab rebels rose up against Khartoum. 

Government forces and mainly Arab militia mobilised to suppress the revolt were accused of widespread atrocities.

West Darfur had been largely calm since 2010, though there have been occasional skirmishes over the past three years.

Violence in the West Darfur region in January killed at least 65 people and wounded more than 50, as well as displacing thousands, an international peacekeeping mission said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin