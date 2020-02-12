POLITICS
4 MIN READ
Siba crowned top dog in finale of New York show
The graceful black female from Pennsylvania advanced to the final round as the champion of the non-sporting group, going head-to-head with the winners in six other groups.
Siba crowned top dog in finale of New York show
Siba the Standard Poodle took home top honors at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on February 12, 2020. / Reuters
February 12, 2020

A standard poodle named Siba was crowned "Best in Show" at the annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York on Tuesday, taking home the grand prize in the most prestigious competition for pure-bred canines in the United States.

Just shy of four years old, the graceful black female from Northampton, Pennsylvania triumphed over crowd favourites Daniel the golden retriever and Bono the Havanese at the grand finale of the three-day event at Madison Square Garden, her crown of tall black fluff bobbing as she loped around the ring.

"We think she's beautiful and has that special something, so hopefully that's what he saw," Siba's handler Chrystal Murray said, referring to the Best in Show judge, Robert Slay, in a post-show interview.

Before Siba embarks on a whirlwind tour of television appearances and celebrity photo shoots, as is customary for Westminster champions, Murray said she would get to enjoy plenty of her favourite treat: chicken.

Siba advanced to the final round as the champion of the non-sporting group, going head-to-head with the winners in six other groups - hounds, toy dogs, herding dogs, working dogs, sporting dogs and terriers.

Rounding out the roster of finalists in Tuesday's best-in-show contest were Bourbon, a female whippet, who was awarded second place or "Reserve Best in Show"; Daniel, a male golden retriever; Bono, a male Havanese; Conrad, a male Shetland sheepdog; Wilma, a female boxer, and Vinny, a male wire fox terrier.

Recommended

The wire fox terrier had an edge after the breed took home the top prize last year, but the golden retriever, a breed that has never won Best in Show, seemed to win the hearts of the audience on Tuesday.

Chants of "Daniel! Daniel!" echoed from the crowd of thousands, as Slay inspected the seven canines before making his choice.

It was the fifth time a standard poodle took home the alpha prize in the Westminster show’s 144-year history. It is the second-oldest sporting event in the country, after only the Kentucky Derby horse race.

This year's competition drew a field of contenders consisting of more than 2,600 dogs representing 205 breeds from 20 countries, including the United States.

The prestigious dog show grew out of an 1870s gathering of sporting gentlemen who regularly chatted at a bar in the long-gone Westminster Hotel in lower Manhattan.

On its website, the Westminster Kennel Club says the men decided to put on a dog show named for the meeting spot, while trading stories about hunting and their dogs' exploits.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister