CULTURE
3 MIN READ
French Oscars academy board resigns after Polanski row
The academy had come under fire after Roman Polanski's new film "An Officer and a Spy" topped the list of nominations for this year's Cesar awards. The director has been wanted in the US for statutory rape since 1978.
French Oscars academy board resigns after Polanski row
Film director Roman Polanski poses prior to the screening of his movie "D'apres une histoire vraie" (Based on a true story) at the Cinematheque in Paris, France, October 30, 2017. / Reuters Archive
February 14, 2020

The entire board of the Cesar Academy, France's equivalent of the Oscars, resigned on Thursday just two weeks ahead of its gala award night after more than 200 actors, producers, directors and movie personalities demanded "profound reform".

The academy had come under fire after Roman Polanski's new film "An Officer and a Spy" topped the list of nominations for this year's Cesar awards which will be handed out on February 28.

Polanski has been wanted in the US for the statutory rape of a 13-year-old girl since 1978 and is persona non grata in Hollywood.

"To honour those men and women who made cinema happen in 2019, to find calm and ensure that the festival of film remains just that, a festival, the board has unanimously decided to resign," the academy said in a statement.

"This collective decision will allow complete renewal of the board," it added.

A general meeting will be held after the upcoming awards ceremony to elect a new board and management which will work on implementing reforms and modernisation, it said.

On Wednesday in an open letter, more than 200 actors, producers, directors and movie personalities denounced the "dysfunction" at the academy and "opaqueness" in its accounts.

Recommended

They also complained that the founding statutes of the Cesars had not changed "for a very long time" and that the academy's nearly 5,000 members do not get a vote or a say in its decisions.

The academy's board in response said it would ask the National Centre for Cinema, a culture ministry agency, to appoint a mediator to oversee "deep reform" of its statutes and governance.

The academy had previously announced measures to boost female representation in its membership and representation.

The inclusion of Polanski 's film on the Cesars' shortlist was condemned by France's equality minister, women's groups and film critics, but the Cesar Academy said it could not be expected to take "moral positions" when evaluating films.

A number of French feminist groups have urged Cesar voters to snub Polanski's film, which is titled "J'accuse" in France.

The feminist groups also called for a protest outside the award ceremony, which is to be held in Paris's Salle Pleyel auditorium.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Dirty money: Chicago Architecture Biennial boycotted for questionable funding
By Melis Alemdar
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet