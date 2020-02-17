Britain on Monday battled the fallout from Storm Dennis after the second severe storm in seven days left one woman dead over the weekend.

Winds of more than 140 kilometres (90 miles) an hour, along with more than a month's worth of rain in 48 hours in some places, led officials to issue rare "danger to life" warnings.

A 55-year-old woman was found dead after being swept away near the flood-prone town of Tenbury Wells in western England.

"We are all devastated," her family said in a statement after a body was discovered.

James Bevan, chief executive of the Environment Agency, which is responsible for flood protection, said more than 400 homes in England had been flooded while at least 1,000 agency staff were working "to protect and support those communities which have been hit."

"This is not yet over," he told BBC radio.

"We still have many flood warnings in force and we may still see significant flooding in the middle of this week from larger rivers."

The storm also pummelled much of France, with some 20,000 people without electricity on Monday after suffering power cuts in the northwest.

'More extreme'

In Britain, more than 600 warnings and alerts — a record number — were issued on Sunday, extending from the River Tweed on the border of England and Scotland to Cornwall in the southwest.

After a day of torrential rain, major flooding incidents were declared in south Wales and parts of west central England.

In northern England, the Defence Ministry deployed troops in West Yorkshire, which had also been hit by flooding from last weekend's Storm Ciara.

There were fears that rivers there could burst their banks.