Newman 'awake and speaking' after horrific Daytona 500 wreck
"Ryan Newman remains under the care of doctors at Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Florida," Roush Fenway Racing said in a statement on social media.
NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Newman goes airborne after being hit by Corey LaJoie (32) on the last lap of the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Feb 17, 2020; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA. / Reuters
February 19, 2020

Driver Ryan Newman is awake and able to speak after a horrifying last-lap crash at Monday's Daytona 500 resulted in him being rushed to a nearby hospital in serious condition, his racing team said on Tuesday.

"Ryan Newman remains under the care of doctors at Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Florida," Roush Fenway Racing said in a statement on social media. "He is awake and speaking with family and doctors."

After competitor Ryan Blaney tapped the 42-year-old's car from behind during the NASCAR race, Newman's vehicle careened into a wall, flipped into the air and was hit by another car on the driver's side.

Newman, who won the Daytona 500 in 2008, was immediately transported to a hospital following the incident, which stunned onlookers and fans, including President Donald Trump, who had served as the race's grand marshal.

"Praying for Ryan Newman, a great and brave @NASCAR driver! #PrayingForRyan," Trump wrote on Twitter on Monday.

