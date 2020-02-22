Algerian riot police used water cannons to disperse demonstrators who on Saturday marked the first anniversary of a protest movement (Hirak, the Arabic name for the uprising) that seeks an overhaul of the political system.

Several thousand people gathered in the capital Algiers shouting "the people want the fall of the regime" and "we have come to get rid of you", referring to the country's rulers, AFP news agency reporters said.

"No to military power, civil not military state" was written on one banner, referring to the authority exercised by the army's high command since independence from France in 1962.

But when demonstrators tried to march towards the presidential palace, anti-riot police used water cannons to push them back towards the main post office –– the starting point for the rally –– reporters said.

The protest was dispersed by police in the late afternoon and a few people were briefly detained before being released, the reporters added.

How it started

Mass protests first erupted on February 22 last year, in response to president Abdelaziz Bouteflika announcing he intended a run for a fifth term –– despite being debilitated by a 2013 stroke.