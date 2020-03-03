The following is a list of international sports events hit by the outbreak of the new coronavirus:

Athletics

Three Asian Cup events, one in Taiwan and two in China, scheduled for March and April have been postponed.

A mixed relay Olympic triathlon qualification event to be held in the Chinese city of Chengdu in May was moved to Valencia in Spain, the International Triathlon Union said.

The World Athletics Indoor Championships, scheduled for Nanjing from March 13-15, were postponed until next year. World Athletics is working with organisers on a date to host the biennial event in 2021.

Rugby

The Irish Rugby Football Union has postponed the country’s Six Nations fixture against Italy due to the virus outbreak in northern Italy. The game was scheduled to take place in Dublin on March 7.

Football

Six Italian Serie A matches which had been scheduled to go ahead behind closed doors on February 29-March 1, including the clash between Juventus and Inter Milan, have been postponed to May 13, Italy’s soccer league said.

The Coppa Italia final, due to be played May 13, was moved to May 20.

The government extended a ban on supporters at matches in three regions but lifted it in the Piedmont region, home to title holders Juventus.

The Swiss soccer league (SFL) has been put on hold until at least March 23 after the clubs rejected the possibility of playing matches behind closed doors.

Asian Champions League matches involving Chinese clubs Guangzhou Evergrande, Shanghai Shenhua and Shanghai SIPG were postponed.

Guangzhou and the Shanghai clubs will join the competition in April, with their group matches due to be played in May.

AFC Champions League knockout rounds have been moved from May to August to allow the disrupted group stage matches to be played in May and June.

China’s 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Maldives at home and Guam away in March will be moved to Buriram, Thailand. The game will be played behind closed doors.

Vietnam did not allow sports events to be hosted in February, meaning home AFC Cup group stage matches for Ho Chi Minh City and Than Quang Ninh will be switched to away fixtures.

The Chinese Football Association said domestic games at all levels would be postponed.

The AFC said preliminary stage matches of the East Zone of the AFC Cup 2020 had been postponed by two months to recommence on April 7 due to travel curbs.

The AFC said it was looking at alternative dates for the women’s Olympic qualifying playoff between China and South Korea which is scheduled to be played on March 6 and 11.

South Korea’s professional soccer league has postponed the start of its new season. The league also asked its four teams in the AFC Champions League to hold games behind closed doors.