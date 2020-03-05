As the cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) surged past 90,000, authorities around the world are taking steps to contain the potentially deadly disease. At the same time, people are panicking with some stocking up food and medicines for an emergency.

However, the heightened scare amid round-the-clock coverage has also given birth to some myths and misconceptions, which are adding to the confusion.

There are all sorts of conspiracies on social media and messaging apps such as WhatsApp.

Let’s deal with them here.

1- You die if you catch the infection

That’s not entirely correct. As of Thursday afternoon (GMT time), the tally of the infected people had reached 95,270, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Out of these, only 3,280 people have died - meaning that 3.5 percent of the infected patients have been killed.

It doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t be concerned about this coronavirus, which first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December. But the fact is that many more people are getting the needed treatment and returning to their lives.

In China, where the bulk of the cases have been reported, thousands of people have been successfully treated and discharged from hospitals.

2- Coronavirus is the deadliest

No it’s not. Ebola and other viruses, which just like the COVID-19, originated from wild animals, are far more deadly.

Some strains of the Ebola virus kill up to 71 percent of the infected people. The 2014-2016 Ebola outbreak in West Africa was particularly lethal. Starting from Guinea, it spread to half a dozen countries, killing 11,325 people out of the 15,261 laboratory-confirmed cases, according to the CDC. That’s a fatality rate of 73 percent. Talk about being deadly.

Similarly, rabies, caused by an animal bite, kills tens of thousands of people every year.

3- Masks are sure-shot protection

As Pakistan reported its first case late last month, people dashed for pharmacies in its largest city, Karachi. Everyone wanted to get their hands on surgical masks - or any sort of mask. Stores ran out of supplies overnight and people were making appeals, even willing to overpay for them.

But experts have all along said that standard surgical masks offer no certain protection against the virus. It is best utilised by the patients who are already infected. They can wear a mask and help prevent its spread.

In any case, hospital staff have been using specialist N95 respirators that have the mechanism to filter out the virus particles.