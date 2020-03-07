When Dominic Benhura started creating traditional Zimbabwean stone sculptures as a teenager four decades ago, he never imagined that art would bring him fame or fortune.

Born to a disadvantaged family in 1968 in Murewa, 90km northeast of Harare, Benhura is now a globally acclaimed artist and a leading proponent of the style.

Sculptors from Zimbabwe's Shona ethnic group use basic tools to carve deeply expressive art into heavy blocks of stone, that often weigh several tonnes.

They explore traditional African themes such as motherhood in both realist and abstract forms which periodically catch the eyes of curators in far flung Western capitals.

The art form traces its lineage to the medieval empire of Great Zimbabwe, founded in the 11th century, whose most renowned artefact is a fish eagle hewn from soapstone.

A Shona sculpture exhibition has been running for the past month at ValleyArts a New Jersey, USA, arts centre.

Shona sculpture is also on display at New York's Museum of Modern Art, Chicago's Field Museum of Natural History, Indianapolis Museum of Art as well as the British Museum.

Benhura learnt the art from other sculptors, including his cousin, after moving to the capital Harare in 1979, the year before Zimbabwe won independence from Britain.