Atletico Madrid ended Liverpool’s title defence in the Champions League with a 3-2 win at Anfield on Wednesday thanks to two goals by Marcos Llorente in extra time and another by fellow substitute Alvaro Morata.

Atletico advanced 4-2 on aggregate in the round of 16.

Roberto Firmino had just put Liverpool 2-0 ahead on the night - and 2-1 up on aggregate - with a 94th-minute goal when its backup goalkeeper, Adrian, made a poor clearance three minutes later that led to Llorente rolling in a finish.

That meant Atletico was leading on the away-goals rule but Llorente gave the Spanish team more breathing space with his second goal on the counterattack just before the end of the first extra-time period.