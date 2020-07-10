Hong Kong police have arrested seven people for "assisting" a man suspected of stabbing a police officer during a protest against a new national security law on July 1.

Authorities on Friday arrested five men and two women aged between 24 and 71 on suspicion of offences, including helping the suspect purchase an air ticket and arrange transportation to the airport, police said at a press briefing.

"We do not rule out the possibility that more people will be arrested afterwards," said Yau Kin-hung, a senior police officer.

On July 2, police arrested a 24-year-old man at the airport on suspicion of stabbing and wounding an officer during the demonstration just hours after the new law was imposed.

Anti-Beijing protests

Police arrested more than 300 people following the protests on July 1, firing water cannon and tear gas at demonstrators who defied the sweeping security legislation introduced by China to snuff out dissent in the former British colony.