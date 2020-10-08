Hundreds of people have been arrested in Jakarta as tens of thousands protested across Indonesia for the third consecutive day against a controversial new law that critics say will harm labour rights and the environment.

Thousands of security personnel were deployed on Thursday to block access to the capital and prevent workers and students from demonstrating in front of the presidential palace and parliament.

"We ask that the law be repealed immediately," Maulana Syarif, 45, who has worked at Astra Honda motors for 25 years, said in capital Jakarta.

"This is our struggle for our children and grandchildren and our future generations ... If it's like this our well-being will decrease, and we will lack job certainty."

In the past two days, 800 people have been detained in the capital, Jakarta police spokesperson Yusri Yunus said.

"We are now questioning them," Yunus said, adding the situation in Jakarta was "under control."

At least two students that joined the demonstrations have been hospitalised with head injuries, and six police officers injured.

"I feel a responsibility to the Indonesian people," said another demonstrator, IT student Arawinda Kartika, as she marched toward the palace.

"I feel sorry for labourers working day and night without sufficient wages or power."

New bill dubbed 'catastrophic'

The government hopes a new bill – which aims to cut red tape by amending dozens of existing laws covering taxation, labour and environment regulations – will attract foreign investment.

But labour activists and green groups have slammed the legislation, with Amnesty International saying it was "catastrophic" for workers.