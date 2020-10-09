Russia's environmental watchdog, which is investigating unexplained toxic pollution off the country's far eastern coast, has said it found significantly higher levels of pollutants in nearby rivers than in the affected waters themselves.

Greenpeace warned last week of an ecological disaster in waters off the Russian region of Kamchatka, a volcanic peninsula on the Pacific, where large numbers of sea creatures died, their carcasses washing up on shore.

Russia opened a criminal investigation on Wednesday to establish the cause of the pollution. Conservation group World Wildlife Fund (WWF) has said it was very likely caused by a highly toxic soluble substance.

READ MORE: The dangers of laundry: microplastics from synthetics polluting water, soil

Watchdog Rosprirodnadzor said in a report on Thursday it found high levels of phosphates, iron and phenol in rivers that enter the Avacha bay in the Far East, several times more than in the waters off the coast.

Greenpeace said that the tests did not include enough data, that the cause of the pollution remained unknown and that the official inquiry was taking a worrying amount of time.