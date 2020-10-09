POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Djokovic edges past Tsitsipas to set up French Open final clash with Nadal
World number one Novak Djokovic, the 2016 champion at Roland Garros, reached his fifth final in Paris, defeating fifth seed Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-2, 5-7, 4-6, 6-1.
Djokovic edges past Tsitsipas to set up French Open final clash with Nadal
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his semi-final match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas, October 9, 2020. / Reuters
October 9, 2020

World number one Novak Djokovic has outlasted big-hitting Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3 6-2 5-7 4-6 6-1 in an enthralling contest to advance to the final of the French Open.

The Serb will meet 12-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal, seeded second, in another mouth-watering clash on Sunday with the Spaniard also bidding to equal Roger Federer's record men's haul of 20 Grand Slam singles titles.

"Here, he (Nadal) is the favourite, it's his home here. With all the titles he's won ... but in 2015 I won here against him in the quarter-finals," Djokovic said in his on-court interview.

"I hope I can recuperate, I need my best tennis. It's maybe the biggest challenge in our sport to play Nadal at Roland Garros. I look forward to it, I'm happy to be here and motivated to win."

READ MORE:Battling Djokovic books Tsitsipas clash in French Open semi-finals

Neck and neck

Djokovic, whose 2016 Roland Garros triumph features among his 17 major titles, had a match point in the third set but saw the 22-year-old Tsitsipas fight back spectacularly to level the match at two sets apiece.

Recommended

Tsitsipas, seeded fifth, ran out of steam in the deciding set but saved another match point before the 33-year-old sealed the win with a crushing service return in three hours and 54 minutes on Court Philippe Chatrier.

"We have to congratulate Stefanos for this great battle. In the end he was tired obviously, it was not easy after four hours," Djokovic said. "He's a very good player and I wish him well for his career.

"I was calm on the surface but inside it was something totally different. I thought that after losing the third set, and the fourth, I was still solid."

Nadal, the 12-time champion, defeated Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (7/0) to make a 13th final at the tournament.

On Sunday, Djokovic could win an 18th major and become the first man in half a century to win all four Slams twice.

Nadal, the world number two, can equal Roger Federer's all-time record of 20 Grand Slam title wins.

READ MORE:Rafa Nadal wins 11th French Open title

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
US government shutdown may furlough 750,000 federal workers as Democrats and Republicans trade blame