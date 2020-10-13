Turkey has criticised what it called "arrogant" EU calls for Ankara to withdraw from Syria, accusing the bloc of "double standards".

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu rebuked his Swedish counterpart Ann Linde who reiterated the European Union's position urging Turkey to withdraw from Syria.

"To use the word 'urge' is arrogant and incorrect in diplomacy," Cavusoglu snapped during a news conference in Ankara with Linde standing alongside him on Tuesday.

"You try to teach Turkey about international law and human rights ... but you practise double standards."

"With what authority you asked Turkey to retreat from Syria or warned Turkey in this regard," he asked.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terrorist operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable peaceful settlement by locals: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

Cavusoglu said Turkish withdrawal from northern Syria would mean backing the PKK listed as a terror group by Turkey, the US and the EU.

"Are you asking Turkey to withdraw from Idlib? No, because in this case refugees would flock to Europe," he said.

Ankara has also deployed forces in several military posts it established in northwestern Idlib as part of a 2018 deal with Syrian regime ally Russia.

Turkey targets members of the YPG/PKK terror group in both northern Iraq and Syria, the group responsible for the death of tens of thousands of people in Turkey over past decades.

The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terror group and its members frequently attempt to infiltrate into Turkish posts to commit acts of terrorism.

