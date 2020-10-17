Amid a lower turnout than previous years, last Sunday’s first round of presidential elections in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) saw the incumbent President Mustafa Akinci beaten to second place by rival and current Prime Minister Ersin Tatar.

Tatar, representing the conservative National Unity Party, won 32.35 percent with the sitting left-leaning president Tatar narrowly behind with 29.84 percent of the vote.

With no candidate passing the 50 percent threshold, Turkish Cypriots will go to the polls again on Sunday, October 18.

“This year's elections in the TRNC are more important,” than previous years, says Ismail Bozkurt, who served as advisor to former Cypriot Turkish president Rauf Denktas, speaking to TRT World.

It’s easy to see why, after all, Tatar and Akinci present voters with two differing visions of the future of the TRNC.

Akinci has promised that he will continue to seek a negotiated solution with his Greek Cypriot counterparts that would see the TRNC becoming part of a federal bi-national state.

Tatar, on the other hand, has argued that a federal state with the Greek Cypriot administration is no longer possible after years of negotiations having produced little to no results on a final settlement.

A victory for Tatar, says Bozkurt, would also mean better relations and a synchronisation of policies with Ankara, whereas if Akinci was to win, the situation could result in a continuing stasis of relations.

“The hope of a federal solution was lost by the Turkish Cypriots, and the preference for two separate sovereign states appears obvious. We can see that in a lot of different polls,” added Bozkurt.

Akinci himself, despite his public statements and best intentions, may also privately believe that the window for a federal state has passed according to a source in close contact with the current TRNC presidential administration.

“No one believes in negotiations anymore, even Akinci is fed up with the negotiating process,” the source who wished to remain anonymous said speaking to TRT World.

“For the Greek Cypriots it is impossible, I think, for them to ever share the state again with Turkish Cypriots,” added the source.