Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has raised the estimated reserves in a gas field off its Black Sea coast to 405 billion cubic metres after finding an additional 85 billion cubic metres.

Turkey’s president boarded the drillship Fatih on Saturday, where he officially announced details of the new discovery of natural gas reserves.

"Total amount of natural gas reserves in the TUNA-1 well in Sakarya Gas Field reached 405 billion cubic metres," Erdogan said after his inspections on board.

"The reserves we discovered in the Black Sea are the largest hydrocarbon resource of our country till today," he added.

Erdogan had previously announced in August that the field contained 320 billion cubic metres of gas.

More "good news"

Erdogan spoke to the parliamentary group of his governing Justice and Development Party on Wednesday, announcing the discovery of new natural gas reserves in the Black Sea.

The president said more "good news" is anticipated from ongoing activities in the region byFatih, which found the initial 320 billion cubic metres of gas reserves on July 20.

"By going to our drill ship Fatih on Saturday, we'll both personally witness the efforts on site and announce the amount of the new reserve," he said.