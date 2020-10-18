Italy has approved a new stimulus package in its 2021 budget to foster an economic rebound from the recession caused by the coronavirus crisis.

A government statement said on Sunday that the $4.7-billion package was approved at a late-night cabinet meeting.

The ruling coalition, led by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and centre-left PD party, agreed on a preliminary version of the stimulus package, a government source said, leaving final details to be hammered out.

Among measures to support the health and education system, the government will set up a $4.7 billion (4 billion euro) fund to compensate companies worst hit by coronavirus lockdowns.

READ MORE: Coronavirus panic grows in Italy, halts daily life and infects the economy

Temporary lay-offs