Turkey said it will extend a gas exploration mission in the eastern Mediterranean that has raised hackles in neighbouring Greece.

The Oruc Reis research vessel had been scheduled to end its work Thursday, but will now remain at sea until October 27, the Turkish Navy said in a NAVTEX maritime announcement on Wednesday.

Oruc Reis has become the symbol of Ankara's natural gas exploration in the eastern Mediterranean, where discoveries of significant reserves in recent years has triggered a rush for the so-called "blue gold."

Prospective fortunes to be made have reignited long-smouldering rows over maritime borders between Turkey and Greece.

Athens says Ankara is breaking international law by prospecting in Greek waters, including near the island of Meis also known as Kastellorizo.

Ankara says Oruc Reis’ seismic survey activities are carried out within the Turkish continental shelf, and the tiny island of Meis shouldn’t count for imposing Greek sovereignty in the waters.

READ MORE: Turkey sends Oruc Reis seismic vessel back to East Med

Oruc Reis' initial deployment in August sparked a weeks-long diplomatic crisis until the ship returned to port last month.

But last week it was sent out again, extinguishing hopes the tensions could be eased.