TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey extends exploration vessel's duty in East Med
The Oruc Reis research vessel had been scheduled to end its work Thursday, but will now remain at sea until October 27.
Turkey extends exploration vessel's duty in East Med
Turkish seismic research vessel Oruc Reis is seen in Istanbul, Turkey, August 22, 2019. / Reuters
October 21, 2020

Turkey said it will extend a gas exploration mission in the eastern Mediterranean that has raised hackles in neighbouring Greece.

The Oruc Reis research vessel had been scheduled to end its work Thursday, but will now remain at sea until October 27, the Turkish Navy said in a NAVTEX maritime announcement on Wednesday.

Oruc Reis has become the symbol of Ankara's natural gas exploration in the eastern Mediterranean, where discoveries of significant reserves in recent years has triggered a rush for the so-called "blue gold."

Prospective fortunes to be made have reignited long-smouldering rows over maritime borders between Turkey and Greece.

Athens says Ankara is breaking international law by prospecting in Greek waters, including near the island of Meis also known as Kastellorizo.

Ankara says Oruc Reis’ seismic survey activities are carried out within the Turkish continental shelf, and the tiny island of Meis shouldn’t count for imposing Greek sovereignty in the waters.

READ MORE: Turkey sends Oruc Reis seismic vessel back to East Med

Oruc Reis' initial deployment in August sparked a weeks-long diplomatic crisis until the ship returned to port last month.

But last week it was sent out again, extinguishing hopes the tensions could be eased.

Recommended

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday has asked the EU to look into suspending its customs union with Turkey.

READ MORE:Turkey expects no EU sanctions over eastern Mediterranean row

Tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean

In August, Turkey resumed energy exploration in the Eastern Mediterranean after Greece and Egypt signed a controversial maritime delimitation deal, spurning Turkey's goodwill gesture in halting its search.

Declaring the Greek-Egyptian deal "null and void," Turkey authorised the Oruc Reis to continue activities in an area within Turkey's continental shelf.

Amid tensions over the Mediterranean territory and energy exploration, Turkey has repeatedly stressed its willingness to start negotiations without preconditions, in contrast to Greece's refusal in recent weeks to enter dialogue through both NATO or the EU.

Ankara has consistently opposed Greece's efforts to declare an exclusive economic zone based on small islands near Turkish shores, violating the interests of Turkey, the country with the longest coastline in the Mediterranean.

The country has also said energy resources near the island of Cyprus must be shared fairly between the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and the Greek Cypriot administration.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel