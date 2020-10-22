Today international donors from the US, EU, UK and UN will meet to discuss humanitarian aid for more than one million Rohingya refugees, many of whose situation has worsened due to the pandemic.

But the premise of the conference is a misdirected one: the Rohingya I have met and worked closely with in Bangladesh do not want 'aid' - they want a home, ideally their home in Myanmar.

Rather than endless humanitarian spending sprees, the international community must focus on pressuring Myanmar to ensure the safe return and the civil rights of one of the world’s most vulnerable communities. Failing that, asylum should be granted in the US, EU or even rich Muslim-majority nations in an expression of Islamic solidarity.

The world cannot continue to lean on Bangladesh - itself a densely populated developing country - to shoulder the burden alone, however, willing Bangladeshis are to do whatever they can with limited resources.

Three years after the latest influx of Rohingya refugees - leading to the creation of the world’s biggest refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh - there is still no long-term plan for their settlement or support.

Thursday’s conference is impressive in its guest list, but less so in its vision.

All the leading Western world powers have, in the midst of a pandemic and economic crises, acknowledged that the Rohingya cannot wait. This effort is being led by the US.

However, the limitations of the conference are betrayed by its title: ‘Sustaining Support for the Rohingya Refugee Response’. It defines the international community’s mission as merely ‘sustaining support’ (ie. continuing to write cheques) rather than creating sustainable solutions.

Those cheques are likely to be large: the conference is seeking ‘multi-year’ funding. But multi-year is not the same as long-term, sustainable, or permanent.

Having worked in both political circles (most recently in convening the Dhaka Forum which was dubbed ‘the Davos of the Global South’) and as a humanitarian worker, I understand both perspectives.

Politicians, particularly those not in refugee host countries, are keen to contain what they see as the refugee problem. The easiest way to do this is to frame the issue as one of funding and to then provide that funding. It is simply delegating a global challenge to particular countries in ‘humanitarian outsourcing’.

But many humanitarian workers and NGOs see it differently. Of course, refugees need material support: I have seen first hand how Bangladeshi villagers shared their clothes, food and sometimes even their homes with Rohingya arrivals.