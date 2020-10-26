POLITICS
Oxford Covid-19 vaccine trials report effective results for elderly
Early tests results do not guarantee that the vaccine will ultimately prove safe and effective in older people, Financial Times report adds.
A resident walks with a walking stick at the Emile Gerard retirement home in Livry-Gargan, near Paris, as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues in France on April 22, 2020. / Reuters
October 26, 2020

Early results from tests for a coronavirus vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford, in collaboration with AstraZeneca Plc have showed it produces a robust immune response in elderly people, the group at highest risk, the Financial Times has reported.

It has been discovered that the vaccine triggers protective antibodies and T-cells in older age groups, the newspaper said, citing two people familiar with the finding, encouraging researchers as they seek evidence that it will spare those in later life from serious illness or death from the virus.

The findings echo data released in July which showed the vaccine generated "robust immune responses" in a group of healthy adults aged between 18 and 55, the newspaper reported, citing people aware of the results from so-called immunogenicity blood tests.

READ MORE: Oxford Covid-19 vaccine data likely to reach regulators this year

But the FT cautioned that positive immunogenicity tests do not guarantee that the vaccine will ultimately prove safe and effective in older people.

Recommended

AstraZeneca, which is developing the vaccine with Oxford University researchers, is seen as a frontrunner in the race to produce a vaccine to protect against Covid-19.

Details of the finding are expected to be published shortly in a clinical journal, the FT said, without naming a journal.

Oxford and AstraZeneca did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comments.

READ MORE: A Covid-19 vaccine by September? Oxford researchers optimistic

SOURCE:Reuters
