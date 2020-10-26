Monday, October 26, 2020

Europe needs 'serious acceleration' in fight against coronavirus: WHO

Europe needs some "serious acceleration" in the fight against the coronavirus but the WHO is still optimistic European countries will not need to need to go into national lockdowns, WHO officials said on Monday,

"We are still hopeful that countries will not have to go into so-called national lockdowns," Maria van Kerkhove, the WHO's technical head for Covid-19, told an online briefing, when asked about Europe's rising case numbers.

"Right now we are well behind this virus in Europe, so getting ahead of it is going to take some serious acceleration in measures," added Mike Ryan, the WHO's top emergency expert.

Spain adds more than 50,000 cases over weekend

Spain's cumulative tally of coronavirus cases rose by 52,188 over the weekend, bringing the total to 1,098,320, health ministry data showed on Monday.

The overall death toll from the virus jumped by 279 to 35,031, the data showed.

Spain entered a second state of emergency on Sunday, enabling a night-time quarantine to be enforced across the whole country except the Canary Islands.

Lack of contact-tracing capacity driving coronavirus into 'darkness' - WHO

A lack of contact-tracing capacity in Europe, despite very high rates of positive tests, will drive the coronavirus further into the "darkness", the World Health Organization's top emergency expert told an online briefing on Monday.

"We are seeing very, very high positivity rates and an increasing lack of capacity to do any effective form of contact-tracing, which is going to further drive the disease into darkness," Mike Ryan said.

US CDC reports 224,601 deaths

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday reported 8,617,022 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 63,195 from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 380 to 224,601.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as Covid-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on October 25 compared with its previous report a day earlier.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

UK's new cases rise above 20,000

Britain recorded 20,890 new Covid-19 infections and 102 deaths on Monday, official data showed.

New cases rose from Sunday's six-day low of 19,790, while the number of deaths within 28 days of a positive test fell from 151 the previous day.

Italy reports 17K new cases, 141 deaths

Italy registered slightly more than 17,000 new confirmed Covid-19 cases on Monday. That’s fewer than daily increases of the last few days, but tens of thousands fewer swab tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, as often happens over a weekend.

Italy’s total of known coronavirus infections during the pandemic now stands at 542,789.

Hospitalisations and ICU admissions continued their steady increase. Italy’s death toll rose to 37,479, after 141 more deaths.

Turkey reports almost 2,200 new patients

Turkey registered 2,198 new coronavirus patients over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data released on Monday.

The country’s overall tally now stands at 363,999, the ministry said.

Some 1,618 more patients recovered over the past day, raising the count to 316,008, while the death toll rose by 75 to reach 9,874.

Germany cancels Nuremberg Christmas market over virus

The German city of Nuremberg has cancelled its world-renowned Christmas market over soaring coronavirus cases, officials said on Monday.

The worsening pandemic has already forced a slew of other German cities, including Berlin, Duesseldorf and Cologne, to announce they are scrapping or severely curtailing their Christmas markets.

"After much deliberation and in order to protect the population, we have come to the conclusion that the Christmas market will not take place this year," Nuremberg mayor Marcus Koenig said in a statement.

Norway tightens rules

Norway will impose tougher measures to combat the coronavirus following a recent rise in the number of infections, including stricter rules on private gatherings, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Monday.

The government also said it would stop exceptions to quarantine rules that foreign workers coming to work in Norway enjoyed until now. From October 31, all foreign workers arriving in the Nordic country must undergo a ten-day quarantine, Solberg said.

New French cases could be 100,000 per day - govt medical advisor

France may be experiencing 100,000 new cases per day, twice the latest official figure, Professor Jean-François Delfraissy, who heads the scientific council that advises the government on the pandemic, has told RTL radio.

"There is probably more than 50,000 cases per day. We estimate, on the scientific committee, that we are more in the region of 100,000 cases per day," said Delfraissy.

France, the euro zone's second-biggest economy, is currently examining whether to tighten lockdown measures further to curb the resurgence of the virus, having already imposed night-time curfews on major cities including Paris.

Iran reports death every five minutes, hospitals struggle

Hospitals in many Iranian provinces are running out of capacity to handle cases, health authorities say, now killing around 300 people a day or one person every five minutes.

Authorities have complained of poor social distancing, and Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi said the pandemic could cause 600 daily deaths in coming weeks if Iranians failed to respect health protocols in the Middle East's hardest-affected country.

A caption that ran on state television news said an Iranian died of novel coronavirus every five minutes, a rate that corresponds to daily death tallies reported by the authorities of just above or below 300 over the past 20 days.

Health Ministry spokesman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV on Sunday that 32,616 people had died of the disease and the number of confirmed cases had reached 568,896.

Some experts have doubted the accuracy of Iran’s official coronavirus tolls. A report by the Iranian parliament’s research centre in April suggested that the coronavirus tolls might be almost twice as many as those announced by the health ministry.

Anderlecht player, staff member test positive

A player and a member of the medical staff at Belgian soccer club Anderlecht have tested positive.

The club says the unnamed people have both been placed in self-isolation. Residents in Belgium who test positive for the virus are asked to quarantine for seven days.

Anderlecht is the most successful club in Belgium with 34 league titles.

Several Anderlecht players had already tested positive for the virus in September. More than 10,500 people have died from coronavirus-related complications in Belgium.

Philippines reports 1,607 new cases, 62 more deaths

The Philippines' health ministry has recorded 1,607 new coronavirus infections and 62 more deaths.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases had increased to 371,630, while deaths had reached 7,039. The Philippines has the second-highest number of infections and deaths in Southeast Asia after Indonesia.

Malaysia reports 1,240 new cases with seven new deaths

Malaysia’s health ministry reported 1,240 new cases, the biggest daily jump since the start of the pandemic, taking the total to 27,805 infections.