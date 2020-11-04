Istanbul Modern, one of the primary spaces for modern and contemporary artists in Turkey, is showcasing the work of Selma Gurbuz, 60, for the first time under the roof of a museum in the country. Her work is independent of time and space, woven with stories, myths and tales, and finely wrought.

The exhibition named “Selma Gurbuz: A Place Called Earth” collects artworks from throughout 35 years of her career, and can be viewed between November 5, 2020 and March 21, 2021.

The exhibition focuses on work that has not been previously shown, including digital work. There are more than a hundred pieces in the exhibition, comprising painting, installation, drawing, video and sculpture.

Istanbul Modern refers to the exhibition as “a comprehensive show of the past finding life in today’s lines, civilisations, the search for intercultural synthesis” and calls Gurbuz’s work “becoming further refined over the years”. Even when her works seem far from today’s reality, they tell the viewer about life, the passage of time, and people’s stance in this cycle.

Gurbuz tells different stories with each piece: she shares dreams, fears, inner journeys, life and death themes in our collective memory with the viewer, demanding that we face and overcome them. As she uses elements from Persian, Iranian, Turkish miniature and the art of the Far East, she is familiar with Western painting as well and uses it in her work.

According to Istanbul Modern's press statement, “the world the artist invites the viewer to, human and animal forms are portrayed as inseparable from each other.”