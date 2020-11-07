Former great Kieren Perkins has been appointed head of Swimming Australia, charged with building momentum into next year's delayed Tokyo Olympics.

One of Australia's greatest distance swimmers, he won 1500m gold at the 1992 and 1996 Olympics while breaking numerous world records during a long career.

Perkins retired in 2000 having amassed 23 medals at international competitions, earning the distinction of being the first person to hold Olympic, world, Commonwealth and Pan Pacific titles simultaneously.

"I have a strong desire to maintain swimming's position as Australia's most successful Olympic sport and with only a year out from Tokyo it's important to keep a level of stability and focus," he said on Saturday.

"We need to keep building momentum and heading into an Olympic year there is no better opportunity to bring the sport and the country together and inspire future generations."

Swimming is Australia's most prolific Olympic sport, and they have a storied rivalry with the United States in the pool.

But after a record haul of 20 swimming medals at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, the team managed only 10 in Rio four years ago.