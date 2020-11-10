VF Corp has said it would pay $2.1 billion to buy streetwear apparel company Supreme, adding another popular brand to the Vans shoemaker's roster.

VF Corp, which also houses brands such as The North Face and Timberland, said it would make an additional payment of up to $300 million, subject to satisfaction of certain post-deal closing milestones.

Shares of VF Corp surged about 13 percent to $78.94 in afternoon trading.

It said current investors Carlyle Group and New York-based private equity firm Goode Partners were selling their stakes in Supreme, founded by American-British businessman James Jebbia in 1994.

Known for its red box logo with "Supreme" written in white, the brand has gained a following among "hypebeasts," or fans of the streetwear style, with product launches of everything from hoodies to burner phones selling out in minutes and people lining up outside its 12 stores worldwide for hours.

Perceived scarcity has helped Supreme to acquire a cachet among young people and allowed it to charge far higher prices than other streetwear brands like VF's Vans and Nike.

"This scarcity, novelty and strong social influence model supports meaningful pricing power resulting best in class profitability," VF Corp Chief Executive Steve Rendle said.

VF Corp estimated the broader streetwear market to be a roughly $50 billion global opportunity and that Supreme was at the epicenter of this market, he said.