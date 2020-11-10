Tuesday, November 10:

UK reports 532 daily deaths, highest since May

Britain has reported 532 new deaths of people, the highest daily figure since May, government figures showed.

The daily death toll is the highest since 614 deaths were reported on May 12.

The 532 new deaths are a sharp rise from 194 reported on Monday and may reflect a lag in reporting of deaths from the weekend.

There were 20,412 people who tested positive in the latest daily figures, down slightly from 21,350 on Monday.

Death toll in Turkey tops 11,000

The death toll in Turkey is now over 11,000, according to figures released by the Health Ministry.

A total of 87 more virus-related fatalities were reported in the country over the past 24 hours, raising the overall count to 11,059.

Turkey also registered 2,529 new cases, pushing the total up to 399,360, according to official data.

Residents of the Turkish capital Ankara and city of Istanbul who are 65 years of age or above will only be allowed to leave their homes from 10 am to 4 pm local time as part of measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus, local officials said.

Italy reports 35,098 daily cases, 580 deaths

Italy has registered 35,098 new infections over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said, steeply up from 25,271 on Monday.

The ministry also reported 580 deaths against 356 the day before — the highest daily death toll since April 14.

On that day, when the whole country was in lockdown during Italy's first wave of the epidemic, there were 602 fatalities.

A total of 42,330 people have now died in Italy since the disease came to light in February.

There have been some 995,463 registered infections.

Nearly 400 inmates at Panamanian prison infected

Nearly 400 inmates at a Panamanian prison have been infected in the country’s largest prison outbreak of the pandemic, authorities said.

Those infected represent about 75 percent of those held at the Penonome prison in the central province of Cocle.

Panama currently has a total of 140,331 confirmed cases and 2,808 deaths.

Russia reports 20,977 new cases, 368 deaths

Russia has reported 20,977 new coronavirus infections, including 5,902 in the capital Moscow, bringing the national tally to 1,817,109.

Authorities also reported 368 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the official death toll to 31,161.

Malaysia reports 869 new cases with six more deaths

Malaysia's Health Ministry has reported 869 new coronavirus cases, raising the total to 42,050 infections.

The Southeast Asian country also recorded six new deaths, taking total fatalities from the pandemic to 300.

Veteran Palestinian politician Saeb Erekat dies of virus

Saeb Erekat, 65, one of the most experienced and high-profile spokesmen for the Palestinian cause over decades of dispute with Israel, has died after contracting Covid-19, his family said.

He was 65.

His health deteriorated after he contracted coronavirus last month. The veteran Palestinian politician had been suffering from a rare disease that required lung transplantation in 2017.

Indonesia reports 3,779 new infections, 72 deaths

Indonesia has reported 3,779 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total number to 444,348, data from the country's Covid-19 task force showed.

The data added 72 new deaths, taking the total number to 14,761. Indonesia has confirmed the highest tally of coronavirus cases and deaths.

Thailand confirms case linked to infected Hungarian minister

Thailand has said a Hungarian diplomat had been infected with the novel coronavirus after being in contact with his foreign minister whose tour to the region was suspended last week after he tested positive for the virus.

Cambodian authorities said on Monday at least four coronavirus infections there were believed to be linked to a visit by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen and relatives were among more than 1,000 people tested and confirmed negative.

Szijjarto was found to be infected with the coronavirus after arriving in Thailand from Cambodia on November 3, Thai authorities said earlier.

The Bangkok-based Hungarian diplomat, 53, tested positive on Monday. He had been in close proximity with Szijjarto shortly before a test he was given upon entry to Thailand confirmed he was infected, a Thai health official said.

He did not identify the diplomat but said 16 people in Thailand who were exposed to Szijjarto had returned negative tests. Neither Hungary's foreign ministry nor its embassy in Thailand responded to requests for comment on the impact of Szijjarto's visit.

Australia considers opening of borders

Australia is considering opening its borders to Asian countries, including parts of China, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, as Canberra seeks to revive an economy ravaged by Covid-19.

Australia in March shut its borders to all non-citizens and permanent residents, though in October Canberra allowed New Zealand residents to enter. Internal travel is limited, although those restrictions are scheduled to be removed by the end of the year.

Morrison ruled out entry from the United States or Europe, but said Australia may allow people from low-risk countries such as Taiwan, Japan, Singapore and even provinces in China. China was one of the first countries from which Australia restricted entry.

The consideration of easing travel curbs comes as Morrison said Australia has gone three days without any locally acquired cases of Covid-19. All cases have been detected in quarantined locals who have recently returned from overseas.

Germany's confirmed cases rise by 15,332, deaths by 154

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has increased by 15,332 to 687,200, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 154 to 11,506.

Ukraine reports record daily high of 10,842 new cases