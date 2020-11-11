Syrian regime has kicked off a two-day Russia-backed conference in capital Damascus towards facilitating the return of millions of Syrian refugees to the war-torn country, despite reservations within the international community.

Of neighbouring countries hosting the bulk of Syrian refugees, only Lebanon and Iraq sent representatives, according to organisers.

Other attendees included a Russian delegation and representatives of Syrian regime allies Iran, Venezuela and China, while a United Nations representative was expected to attend as an observer.

"Millions of Syrians want to return," regime leader Bashar al Assad said in a televised speech held in a giant hall in Damascus.

But a huge amount of "infrastructure has been destroyed after being built over decades, and terrorism continues in some areas," he said, using his blanket term for rebels and militants.

Assad said Western sanctions targeting his regime were also "depriving the country of the simplest means for reconstruction".

Critics say the time is not ripe yet for the return of refugees, insisting the first priority should be to make it safe for people to go back to the war-torn country.

Assad's forces have recaptured much of Syria, with the backing of his allies Russia and Iran, which helped tip the balance of power in his favour.

The conflict that began with anti-government protests in March 2011 as part of the region's Arab Spring, quickly morphed into a war.

Since Syria's conflict started in 2011, more than half of its pre-war population has been forced to flee their homes, including 5.5 million who went abroad.

Neighbouring Turkey hosts the highest number of Syrian refugees, followed by Lebanon and Jordan.