An extremely rare, purple-pink diamond mined in Russia, which Sotheby’s described as “a true wonder of nature,” sold for $26.6 million.

Sotheby's had estimated that the flawless oval gem, The Spirit of the Rose, could fetch $23 million-$38 million at the Geneva sale.

Bidding opened on Wednesday at $16 million and climbed to the final hammer price of $21 million, plus commission.

It was bought by a telephone bidder who chose to remain anonymous, Sotheby's said.

Jewellery expert Benoit Repellin, who led the sale, said it set a record for a diamond graded fancy vivid purple pink sold at auction.

The stone weighing 14.83 carats is the largest pink diamond with that colour grading to be auctioned off.

The diamond was named after a ballet performed by the Ballets Russes and its legendary dancer Vaslav Nijinsky in 1911.