Originally from Mersin, Nusrettin Bicer has been working to bring books to kids in small villages in Suruc, Sanliurfa for the past year. He and his partner Abdulkadir Korkmaz, who is from Gaziantep, are elementary school teachers in Suruc who used to teach at the same school, Hulya Agan elementary school.

Bicer has been an elementary school teacher for six years, and Korkmaz for five. They are both 29 years old. Bicer tells TRT World that they were inspired by the “Librarian with the Donkey”, Mustafa Guzelgoz, who used to bring books to villages on the back of a donkey in the 1950s in Turkey.

The two friends visit ten small villages around Suruc, Sanliurfa in Turkey’s southeast on a regular basis with their converted minibus. Every two weeks, they go to pick up books they had lent the children in their second-hand vehicle they have transformed into a library, and exchange them with different ones.

The duo also hold workshops on science, art, play games to improve intelligence, perform puppet shows. Bicer says they plan to add drama, philosophy and coding to this year’s programme.

The ‘Reading is Being on the Road’ library, named as such because “we are always on the road to take books to kids” and also because “reading makes you a better human being, and you get ahead” has about 1,500 books right now. Asked if they are all children’s books, Bicer tells TRT World that there are also world classics for adults’ perusal.

“The villages, they had an adaptation process to our minibus at first,” Bicer says. “Now they run to us whenever we’re around their village, with much enthusiasm. They excitedly bring in books they’ve read and look for new books to pick up.”