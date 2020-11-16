Pakistan authorities have sealed off a major road into the capital Islamabad for a second day as a religious party held fresh anti-France protests.

A rally in the neighbouring city of Rawalpindi which attracted up to 5,000 people on Sunday spilled over into Monday, with around a thousand protesters gathered at the roadblock preventing them from entering the capital.

The march was organised by the supporters of a religious group, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (or TLP).

Using barbed wires and containers, security forces blocked all major thoroughfares leading to the capital as the protesters planned to march towards the French embassy.

Commuters faced lengthy delays on alternative routes into the city.

Mobile phone services were restored around lunchtime, after being suspended for more than 24 hours to prevent rally organisers from coordinating with each other.

Clashes with police

Videos circulating on social media showed protesters pelting stones on the police, who in return hurled teargas shells and used water cannons to disperse them.

“Situation has turned violent here,” Ijaz Ahmed, an Islamabad-based journalist, told Anadolu Agency by telephone.

"Intermittent clashes are still continuing as security forces are trying to hold off the charged protesters using teargas and water cannons," he added.

